Tamil Nadu govt to focus on employability and skilling youth

According to M K Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government would be working to ensure that there is no youth who does not get a job and at the same time no industry could say there are no employable candidates. “The government has devised several schemes and universities should also come up with similar initiatives,” Stalin said while addressing the 164th convocation of the Madras University.

“The government’s initiatives are aimed at ushering in a ‘golden age in my regime’ for the higher education sector. The Tamil Nadu government should continue its efforts for the spread of the language wide and deep in the state,” Stalin added.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative of the Madras varsity to introduce the elective subjects of social justice and Tirukkural (on the ideals underscored by Tamil classic Tirukkural in connection with work) from the 2022-23 academic year for undergraduate students.

Referring to the industries in several sectors stating that though there are enough job opportunities there are not matching numbers of employable youngsters, Stalin mentioned the government has the duty to empower young people with requisite skills.

Pointing to the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which could be roughly translated as ‘I am the first’, an initiative to empower young people, Stalin listed other programmes such as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to promote girls’ education.

On March 1, Stalin launched the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for school and college students and youngsters. It is a comprehensive guidance and facilitation scheme to pave way for employment opportunities. The scheme includes skill development, identifying individual talent and nurturing it, training sessions on coding and robotics, mentoring, personality development, facilitation to learn foreign language, integrating coaching initiatives for various job opportunities and professional guidance.

Under the Higher Education Assurance Scheme announced in the 2022-23 Budget, all girl students who studied from grade sixth to 12 in state-run schools would be paid Rs 1,000 per month. It would be remitted directly into their bank accounts till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

With inputs from PTI

