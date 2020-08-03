Tamil Nadu govt rejects three-language formula in new NEP 2020, says will follow existing two-language policy

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday rejected the Centre’s three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will not be any deviation from the two-language policy being followed in the state.
Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palaniswami after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it.
“Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre’s three- language policy. The state will continue with it’s dual language policy (of Tamil and English),” the chief minister said.
“The three-language formula in the NEP is painful and saddening. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should reconsider the three-language policy,” he said, adding the Centre should allow the states to implement their own policy on the subject.
Palaniswami said there will be no change to the two- language formula which the state had adopted decades ago.
Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.