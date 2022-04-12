Tamil Nadu Government to establish 10 new arts and science colleges

Focussing education to be skill and employability oriented, the Tamil Nadu has proposed to establish 10 new arts and science colleges across the state, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi told the Assembly on Monday.

According to the minister, the new institutions will be established at an outlay of Rs 166.5 crore and this move would make higher education accessible to the rural students as well as those from the state-run schools who are now being provided a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to pursue their collegiate education. The financial grant was announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin to help them pursue their higher education.

The new colleges will be opened at Manapparai, Gingee, Thalli, Thirumayam, Anthiyur, Aravakurichi, Thirukattupalli, Reddiyarchatiram, Vadalur and Sriperumbudur.

“Based on the Chief Minister’s guidance, the focus of the education has shifted to improving the enrollment of students, enhancing their skills and employability,” Ponmudi said.

Additinally, a World Skill Academy and Smart Manufacturing Technology centre will be established at a cost of Rs 10 crore each in six government polytechnic institutions, the minister added. The government would also plans to establish a research park with incubation centres at Anna University at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore that would benefit about 20,000 students.

The minister also announced establishment of Marine Sports and Tourism Centre at Thondi campus of Alagappa University along with 27 new announcements which includes allowing lateral entry in second year engineering courses for diploma holders from this year, introduction of industry skill based courses for BE, B Tech and MCA students of Anna University through IBM and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation amongst others.

Eleven centres including one for robotics and automation, internet of things, cyber security and e-vehicle technologies would be established in Anna University along with MCom course for differently-abled students with hearing impairment will be started in Presidency College, Chennai, the minister informed.

With inputs from PTI.

