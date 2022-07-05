Tamil Nadu gets its first virtual reality lab for education- Meta Kalvi on metaverse for govt schools

Chennai based Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) startup Meynikara, has launched Meta Kalvi, Tamil Nadu’s first VR Lab for excellence in education, in three government schools, two corporation schools in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, in the city.

Launched as a CSR initiative of Meynikara, Meta Kalvi VR Lab, provides a Virtual Reality Learning Method (VRLM) for key topics and ideas in Maths and Science subjects in six to eight grade Tamil Nadu State Board Samacheer Kalvi syllabus in both English and Tamil language. In a phased manner, Meta Kalvi labs will be made available to many other schools run by the Chennai Corporation, and Tamil Nadu State Government in the city, and other parts of the State, in association with the School Education department. The company will also be adding new topics, subjects for school students of all grades.

“VR Labs in schools are meant to provide a holistic and imaginative learning experience for students. Our VRLM is designed to spark imagination; encourage creative thinking, and to provide realistic and memorable educational experiences for students. Meta Kalvi is set to bring in an educational revolution in the Indian education system. Meta Kalvi is the next-gen revolution in the field of education that envisions to revolutionise the learning experience of the students. With the successful launch of Meta Kalvi, Tamil Nadu has set a new milestone of incorporating Virtual Reality labs within its education system. We are aiming to set up VR labs in all government schools in the state. We expect a quick and wide adoption of the technology by private schools as well. We are planning to be frontrunner in promoting VRLM in schools across India,” Raghuraman Ravi, Co-founder and CEO, Meynikara, said,

The launch of the educational VR Lab took place in a shared 3D virtual environment, called Metaverse, with chief guests: Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, minister of School Education, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, member of Parliament. The metaverse featured the virtual presence of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi as well as the current hon’ble chief minister Thiru M K Stalin.

Furthermore, the company will be training the teachers who will have complete control over how and what contents the students can access. The solution will also provide a dashboard for the teachers to assess the learning progress made by each student.

