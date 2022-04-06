  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu forms panel to frame new state education policy

The 13-member committee includes Viswanathan Anand, Indian chess grandmaster, T M Krishna, author and activist, and L Jawaharnesan former vice chancellor of Saveetha University.

Written by FE Online
The panel would submit its recommendations to frame the new SEP within a year.
MK Stalin, chief minister, Tamil Nadu has announced the constitution of a high-level panel to frame a new State Education Policy (SEP). The panel was headed by D Murugesan, former chief justice of Delhi High Court

The 13-member committee comprises experts from diverse fields including academics and state planning commission which includes Viswanathan Anand, Indian chess grandmaster, T M Krishna, author and activist, and L Jawaharnesan  former vice chancellor of Saveetha University. The panel would submit its recommendations to frame the new SEP within a year, an official release quoting the chief minister said. 

During the 2021 – 22 budget, the government had said that it would constitute an expert committee to frame the SEP according to Tamil Nadu’s ancient culture and its current position and future objectives.

R Ramanujam, retired professor, Institute of Mathematical Science, Sulthan Ismail and R Sreenivasan, state planning commission members, Aruna Ratnam,  former education specialist with the UNICEF, S Ramakrishnan, Tamil writer,  Tulsidas, educationists and S Madasamy, headmaster of Government Panchayat Union Middle School, Kichankuppam, Nagapattinam district, R Balu and Jayashree Damodaran, Agaram Foundation are among the other members of the committee.

With inputs from PTI

