Tamil Nadu engineering admissions: Madras High Court says no to offline mode

The Madras High Court today declined to accept a plea that offline mode for applying for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu be continued, stating that “online mode was accepted by the public”. A bench comprising Justices V Parthiban and P D Audikesavulu gave the order on pleas relating to admission to engineering courses in the state in both modes. The method of online counselling was successful for the past two years, the bench said, adding on a perusal it was convinced that the method of online registration, which was tested for the two immediate previous years has been successfully accepted by the public.

Restriction to the online mode alone from 2018 onwards would not result in any deprivation of opportunity to eligible students to apply for admission, it said. Several petitions had been filed challenging the online mode of application for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) which was implemented by the Anna University, and also seeking conduct of counselling in both online and offline modes. “As a matter of fact, it is actually more beneficial to the applicants by virtue of decentralisation of the entire process and enabling the facility of undergoing admission process in a transparent manner without the requirement to travel all the way to Chennai from different places across the state,” the bench said.

The bench, while going through the counter affidavit filed by Secretary, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, Anna University, also referred to problems faced by students over making payment only through credit/debit card or net banking facility. It has been agreed by the authorities concerned to include demand draft in the mode of receipt of application fee, it said. An affidavit was also filed by TNEA secretary stating that the additional DD module for payment of gateway will be available at facilitation centres from May 18 after completing testing validation and security check, the bench said. It called for the compliance report and posted the matter for further hearing to June 8.