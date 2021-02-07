Tamil Nadu: CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII, says Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Already, classrooms have been sprayed with disinfectants, the toilets and other places in the schools been cleaned, he said. (Representative image)

Classes for IX and XI standard students in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday while resumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided upon by Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday.

Students should attend the classes by wearing the masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and bring an acceptance from parents that they are willing to send their wards to school, he told reporters here.

Already, classrooms have been sprayed with disinfectants, the toilets and other places in the schools been cleaned, he said. Referring to a few complaints against some private schools demanding full fees from the students prior to the annual examination or they would not be allowed to write it, the Minister said the state government would take action against such schools.

Earlier, he distributed ‘Thalikku Thangam’ to 484 women and benefits of a many welfare schemes in the presence of Erode district Collector C Kathiravan.