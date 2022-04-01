Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits government-run school and mohalla clinic in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited a Delhi government-run school and a mohalla clinic in East Delhi. The DMK leader is on a three-day visit to the National Capital.

Stalin was welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar — one of the state government’s model schools. He was also greeted by teachers and students, who presented him him roses.

The Tamil Nadu delegation was amazed by the school and its facilities, headmistress Mary Jyostna Minj told The Indian Express. She added that they couldn’t believe it was a government-run school.

Inside the school, the delegates were taken to meet some best performing teams of the Business Blasters programme, a part of the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum. They also visited the school’s activities wing for nursery and kindergarten students.

Minj told The Indian Express that the delegation saw the different aids that it had to help students better understand their classes and subjects.

Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia.



We will also be establishing a world class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to @ArvindKejriwal in advance. pic.twitter.com/GAjBuThjiu — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 1, 2022

The ministers also visited a happiness class, a deshbhakti (patriotism) class, and the swimming pool.

I am very delighted that Thiru @mkstalin visited Delhi Government's schools and Mohalla Clinics today. This country can only progress if we all learn from each other’s good ideas. pic.twitter.com/iiieKRUVor — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2022

Kejriwal told reporters following the visit that it was his honour and privilege to host Stalin and show him the work that the Delhi government was doing.

When asked about the meeting’s political implications for the two states and parties, he asked the press to not derive any politics from it. He added that they were there only for the country’s progress. All states need to come together and for the country to progress, he said.

The one-hour school visit was followed by a visit to the Patparganj AAMC Retreat Apartments mohalla clinic.

Only education can help build a better society and a powerful nation. Let us together bring an education revolution in the whole country. Welcoming the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru MK Stalin in one of our finest Delhi government schools LIVE https://t.co/PnJS0oFhpq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2022

Stalin also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid to Tamils in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.