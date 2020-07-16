Tamil Nadu Class XII board exam result released, 92.3 per cent students pass with flying colours, check details

The result of all the students who appeared in different streams-Science, Arts and Commerce have been declared simultaneously.

The wait of Class XII students who had appeared in Tamil Nadu state board exams has come to an end as the board has announced the result today. The result was released on the official website of the state education board- dge.tn.gov.in. A total of 92.3 percent students who appeared in the examinations passed the examination with flying colours. More than 8 lakh students had appeared in the higher secondary examinations conducted by the state board.

The result of all the students who appeared in different streams-Science, Arts and Commerce have been declared simultaneously. The state education board has also said that it will soon announce the dates of supplementary exams for the students who could not make it in some subjects. Students have also been provided an opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The examination process and the evaluation process got delayed in the state just like other state boards due to the onset of Coronavirus and imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Where to check your result

The result has been made available on the state education board website dge.tn.gov.in. Students can click on the result section and proceed to view their result.

Steps to check results online

Before logging on to the website, students must keep their roll number and other vital details ready with them After logging on the website, students will need to click on the results section. After filling in their roll number and other vital details including date of birth and father’s name, students will be directed to their result pdf. Students are advised to save an electronic copy of the same on their system or mobile phone. Otherwise they can also get a print out of the same for future use