Tamil Nadu chief minister appeal schools for encouraging education in mother tongue

Inaugurating a school, M K Stalin, chief minister (CM), Tamil Nadu appealed to the management of private institutions to provide a boost to education in the mother tongue. Stalin further mentioned schemes formulated by schools should be named using the Tamil language.

Stalin, inaugurating a new school of the DAV Group in suburban Pallikaranai and stated that love for one’s mother tongue and nation is very important for each and every person.

The CM lauded the DAV school authorities for coming forward to lend a helping hand to provide education-based assistance to two government-run schools here by inking a pact.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: DU to stay firm on its decision to nullify admissions by St Stephen’s College in violation of CUET guidelines