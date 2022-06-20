Tamil Nadu board exam: 93.76% students pass class 12, class 10 register 90.07%

Despite lacking the experience of appearing for a board exam since the last two years owing to the pandemic, the Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 93.76 while the students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 90.07, as per the results of state board announced on Monday.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the results of the Board examinations held in May, in the presence of school education department officials here. As in the past, girls outshined the boys this time too.

The first board exam (tenth standard) for the outgoing batch of Class 12 and also their Class 11 exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 since the last two years and they were declared “all pass.” The academic year commenced rather late and they had to shift to offline classes in September.

This batch took the exams amidst apprehensions of spike in Coronavirus cases and strict compliance of COVID-19 norms. As per the results, girls performed better than boys registering 5.36 percentage in Class 12 exams and 8.55 percent of them in Class 10 exams.

A total of 8,06,277 students appeared for the Plus Two exam and of them 7,55,998 students – 4,06,105 girls and 3,49,893 boys – cleared the examinations, registering 93.76 pass percentage. The performance of the Class 12 students this year was better than in 2020 when a pass percentage of 92.3 percent was recorded.

About 47 students scored centum in language paper in Class 12 exam, while 4 scored 100 marks in English paper. Among the districts, Perambalur topped the chart with 97.95 pass percentage followed by Virudhunagar: 97.27 and Ramanathapuram: 97.02 pass percentage.

A total of 656 candidates obtained marks above 591, as per an analysis released by the Directorate of Examination. Of the 9,12,620 students who appeared for Class 10 exam, 8,21,994 including 4,27,073 girls and 3,94,920 boys, were declared pass, registering a pass percentage of 90.07 percent.

In 2019, the pass percentage recorded was 95.2, which is higher than this year. Only one student in the entire state managed to score centum in Tamil paper while a total of 65 candidates scored above 495 marks.

Kanyakumari district topped the state in scoring the highest pass percentage of 97.22 percent, followed by Perambalur with 97.15, Virudhunagar: 95.96 and Madurai: 95.09.

Speaking to reporters, Poyyamozhi said the government would conduct re-exam for Class 12 in July to enable them to enroll in colleges for the upcoming academic year. Provisional marksheets will be made available for the students on June 24, he said.

Students could call the toll free helpline numbers: 14417 and 1098 for any queries or concerns, the Minister said.