Tamil Nadu board declares Class 11th results – Here’s how you can check

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations announced the results for Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 result 2022 on Monday. Students can check their results at official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

According to the board, this year, it recorded an overall passing percentage of 90.7 percent. As many as 7,50,856 students passed the exam this year. Of these, 3,46,243 are boys, 411612 are girls and one transgender student. Also, while 94.99 percent of girls passed the exam, 84.86 percent of them cleared the exam. Students require 35 percent marks in each subject to clear their exams.

Here’s how students can check their results

* Students may first log on to the official website tnresults.nic.in

* After this, they may click on the link HSE (+1) Result 2022’ that is there on the home page of the website

* Now, students may log in their details, which include registration number and date of birth,

* The format for the date of birth must be in the dd/mm/yyyy.

* Students are now required to click on the link ‘Get Results’

* Soon, results will be displayed on the screen

* Students can now check their results

* They are now advised to take out printouts.

* Keep printouts safe for future use

It may be noted that those students who have failed to clear their class 11 exam can now appear for the supplementary exam. The board is likely to soon announce the date.for the same

Recently, the board announced the results of Class 12. A total of 93.76 percent of students were declared to pass the Class 12th HSE Result 2022. While as many as 9.12 lakh registered for the exam, nearly 21 lakh students passed the exam..

Also, among 7,535 total schools, a total of 2,605 schools recorded 100 percent pass out results.