Tamil Nadu board announces +2 compartmental result 2019 – here’s how to check

As many as 91.3 per cent students passed the +2 annual exam, result of which was announced earlier in April. (Representative image)

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared results for the +2 compartmental exams. Students who appeared for the exam may check the results through official website dge.tn.nic.in.

To pass, students are required to score at least 30 marks out of the total 150 in theory exam and 40 out of 50 marks in practical examinations.

Those students who appeared for the exam may check their results through — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. If a student is unable to check his marks on these websites, the person may check it at examresults.nic.in.

Here is how to check results:

1: Students may visit official website dge.tn.nic.in.

2: Then click on ‘download result link’.

3: After this, candidates should enter their registration number, date of birth and other details.

4: Students may now click on ‘view result’.

5: Result will now appear on the screen.

6: After the completion of the process, students may take out a print out for future use.

Also read: NEET 2019: Registration begins for second round counselling – check how to apply

As many as 91.3 percent students passed the +2 annual exam, result of which was announced earlier in April. Girls outshone boys scoring 93.64 percent, even as the passing percentage of boys was 88.57 per cent. Thirupur was the highest among districts at 95.37 per cent, Erode scored 95.23 per cent and Perambalur saw 95.15 percent students passing the exam.

Earlier in April, Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu declared class 10th results at tnresults.nic.in. As many as 95.2 percent students passed the examinations. Girls did better than boys with a passing percentage of 97% compared to 93.3% pass percentage of boys.

The exam was conducted from March 14-29. Board had earlier announced class 12th or HSC results on March 19.