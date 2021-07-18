Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th Result 2021: Results to be out soon; check details

Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th Result 2021 (Representative image/ IE)

Tamil Nadu Board Plus Two Class 12th Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board on Monday, July 19. As per the official website (DGE), the result is expected to be out at 11 am in the morning. For those who are awaiting the result can check the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates securing 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100 would be considered passed. A candidate needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure at least 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks would be preferred. No minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Just like other states, the Tamil Nadu government had also cancelled class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide results marking. The results, this year, will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage would be taken from class 10 board examination scores (average of 3 subjects with high marks), 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be accorded from practicals and internal assessment.

In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded to be 91.3 per cent in TN HSC result. In 2018, as many as 91.1 per cent of candidates (registered) passed the TN HSE exam. The highest pass percentage in the state so far was recorded in 2017. Some 94.4 per cent of students passed the Tamil Nadu +2 board exam with flying colors.

According to the official statement, students who want to improve their scores will be given a chance to appear for a written test as and when the pandemic situation improves. The details of the written exam would be announced anytime soon. Students who feel that they have obtained less marks will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they want. The marks they score in the written examination would be declared as final, read the official notification.