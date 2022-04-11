Tamil Nadu Assembly urges centre to withdraw CUET, passes resolution

The Tamil Nadu Assemblyhas adopted a resolution urging the centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on Monday. The assembly said that similar to NEET, CUET would sideline school education, undermine overall development oriented learning in schools, lead to stress among students and mushrooming of coaching centres.

According to the assembly, any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country. “In order to exercise the rights of State Governments this Assembly emphasises the Union Government to withdraw the proposal of conducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET),” it said.

“In most states, state board syllabus constitutes more than 80 percent of the total student population and these students invariably hail from marginalised sections. Hence an NCERT syllabus based entrance exam would place this deserving majority in a disadvantageous position in securing admission in central universities.” the assembly said. It further added that in Tamil Nadu’s context, CUET is likely to drastically reduce the number of students from our state in various central universities and their affiliated colleges.

After M K Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu moved the resolution, MLAs of DMK’s alliance parties, the PMK and AIADMK’s K P Anbalagan, former Higher Education Minister, spoke in support of the resolution. The BJP’s Nainar Nagendran opposed the resolution and sought its re-consideration and later led his party MLAs in staging a walkout.

Stalin said the resolution reflected the sentiments of the Tamil Nadu people. On behalf of the 8.5 crore Tamil Nadu people, Stalin said he urged the Centre to rescind the proposed exam. The chief minister said barring the BJP all the other parties have welcomed the government’s move, and it has given encouragement to the resolution. Later the resolution was adopted through a voice vote and Speaker M Appavu announced it was adopted unanimously.

Read also: BYJU’s appoints Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as VP, technology