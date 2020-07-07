Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Students await TN Board +2 results — latest update

When TN Board Class 12 results are declared, students will have to log on to the official websites of TN Board: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

TN Board +2 12th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu education department will be releasing Tamil Nadu 12 result 2020 on Tuesday, reports said. The evaluation of Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam answer sheets had almost been completed, state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said, and that would only leave the compilation of marks and declaration of Tamil Nadu +2 results, reports stated.

How students can access Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exam results:

When TN Board Class 12 results are declared, students will have to log on to the official websites of TN Board: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in They will then have to click on the ‘download’ Tamil Nadu 12 result link. They then will have to enter their roll number or the registration number provided by the TN Board. Once their Tamil Nadu 12 result 2020 is displayed on the screen, they will have to download and take a print out for future use.

The Indian Express reported that over 9 lakh students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary or Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams, and once the TN Board releases the TN Board +2 Result 2020 their marksheet will be available for download on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) had conducted the Class 12 (plus two) exams in March this year, but due to COVID-19 lockdown the examinations of a few subjects had to be postponed.