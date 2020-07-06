  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Date: Class 12 results may be announced today; check on tnresults.nic.in

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:24 AM

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 (links): The Tamil Nadu government may announce results of class 12 exams today.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 may be declared today. Representational image

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 (links): The Tamil Nadu government may announce results of class 12 exams today. State’s education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the evaluation process of answer sheets for Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams were almost complete. He had also said that Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 would be announced in the first week of July. When declared, the results will be available on official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

