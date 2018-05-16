Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 LIVE: TN HSC +2 results out today at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 LIVE: The Directorate of Government (DGE) Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu will declare TN HSC +2 results 2018 or Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018 May 16 at around 9:30 AM at its official website – tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 LIVE: The Directorate of Government (DGE) Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu will declare TN HSC +2 results 2018 or Tamil Nadu 12thresult 2018 May 16 i.e.,today at around 9:30 AM at its official website – tnresults.nic.in. The students can check their TN Result 2018 for Class 12 on the other official websites dge.tn.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net and www.dge1.tn.nic.in; in case the server is down or there are technical glitches. The Tamil Nadu 12thresult 2018 date and time were confirmed by the official website. HSC +2 Examination Results Expected on 16th May 2018 at 09:30 Hrs,” the notification on the website read. According to the TN Board HSC Exam Timetable 2018, the exams were conducted from 1 March up to 6 April, 2018.

Here are Tamil Nadu 12th result or TN HSC +2 result 2018 LIVE:

7:30 AM: As per the website of Directorate of Government (DGE) Examinations, Tamil Nadu website, the results will be OUT at 9:30 AM today (16th MAY).

7:25 AM: The results of Tamil Nadu class 12th examination will be declared today.

How to check Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018:

Step 1) Click on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on the tab that says HSC +2 Examination Results

Step 3) Enter roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Last year statistics:

In 2017, The Directorate of Examinations had said that of the 8,93,262 students who took the exam, 8,22,838 have passed. The girls had performed better with a 94.5% pass percentage, as compared to 89.3% for the boys. This year, a total of 8.66 lakh students had appeared for TN HSC board examination. The number of examination centres alloted for TN HSC +2 exam were 2,794.

On a healthier note for students, this time the authorities will not release the list of toppers in the 12th result. This step is being taken for the second time in a row; the main reason being the stress, other students face when they get even one mark less.

About Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.