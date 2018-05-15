Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 date, time, official website confirmed: TN HSC+2 subject scores to be declared at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu has confirmed that HSC +2 examination results are expected to be announced on 16th May 2018 at 9:30 am. (Reuters)

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu has confirmed that HSC +2 examination results are expected to be announced on 16th May 2018 at 9:30 am. The results will be declared on the official website – tnresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the exams that were conducted by DGE from March 1 to April 6, will be able check their scores tomorrow, once they are out. Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, and other third-party websites.

In order to discourage unhealthy competition among students, the education department from this year has decided not to release ranks and toppers name. This will happen the second time in a row when the authorities will not release the list of toppers in the 12th result. This is because other students who get even one mark less than the rank holders, they face severe stress. Therefore the practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with.

More details about when, where and how to download Tamil Nadu 12th result are as follows:-

Name of the exam: Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination

Name of the board: Directorate of Government Examinations

Exam date: March 1 to April 6

Result date: May 16, 2018

Result time: 9: 30 am

Official website: tnresults.nic.in

Other websites: examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Click on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on the tab that says HSC +2 Examination Results

Step 3) Enter roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

All the best!