Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018 LIVE: TN SSLC results to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in, how to check

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018 LIVE: The class 10th board examination were conducted by the Tamil Nadu DGE from March 16 to April 20.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is all set to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ class 10th results at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the above-mentioned board examination can visit the official website of Tamil Nadu results in order to check their results. The class 10th board examination were conducted by the Tamil Nadu DGE from March 16 to April 20. The results of the class 12th board examination that was conducted from March 1 until April 6 were declared by the Directorate on March 16. As far as the 10th exams results are concerned, the official website currently says that the ‘SSLC – Xth Std. Examination Results Expected on 23rd May 2018 at 09:30 Hrs.’

In order to check their results, students can visit multiple websites to know their scores, namely- dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Along with the board exam results, the Directorate will also be releasing the Result Analysis on the official website.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018: How to check TN SSLC results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SSLC – Xth Std. Examination Results’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

More about Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu-

Formed in 1975 as a separate Directorate, the DGE Tamil Nadu had conducted its first secondary school leaving certificate examination in 1911. In 1980, the Directorate started the HSC examination. Nearly 7 lakh students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams every year.