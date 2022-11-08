Tally Education partners with Coursera to impart industry skills, increase employability

Tally Solutions owned Tally Education has collaborated with Coursera to boost skill development and economic growth by ensuring employment for the young aspirants, as per an official statement. Under this partnership, all learner groups will have access to Tally Certification Courses at a global scale on a digital platform.

TEPL claims to provide certification courses for trainers and trainees along with access to rich and diverse content delivered by the industry experts.

“Tally Education aims to boost the pool of skilled resources available to both established and emerging technology-enabled firms. To help the youth become more employable, TEPL is collaborating with universities, colleges, and education facilitators across the globe,” Bhuwaneshwari B, CEO, Tally Education, said.

