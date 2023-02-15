Takshashila Institution announces Pakistan Research Fellowship

The Takshashila Institution, India’s independent centre for research and education in public policy, has launched Network for Advanced Study of Pakistan (NASP) Fellowship, a programme that aims to create scholarship and knowledge of Pakistan by nurturing new generations of analysts in academia, think tanks, media and industry, according to an official statement.

At the end of the Fellowship, five fellows will be awarded Rs one lakh each in prize money for research papers determined by the jury, the statement further mentioned.

“The multi-year programme aims to create a cross-disciplinary community of scholars and a body of knowledge that will inform policy, strategy, economics, technology and society,” Nitin Pai, co-founder director, Takshashila Institution, said.

NASP invites applications from researchers from any background, including from universities, research institutes, media, government services and industry, the statement added.

As per the statement, prospective fellows must either be working or studying in India, have at least an undergraduate degree and be proficient in English. “NASP fellows will undertake research in one or more of the following areas including economy, defence, geopolitics, environment, education, technology, society and sub-national politics,” Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director, Takshashila Institution, said.