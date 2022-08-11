Take care of PG students’ mental health and well-being: NMC urges medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has urged medical colleges which imparts post-graduate (PG) courses to take care of their students’ mental health and well-being by ensuring they get adequate rest, weekly offs, counselling, sanctioned leaves and a conducive working environment.

In a letter addressed to the directors, principals or deans of the medical colleges and institutions imparting post-graduate courses, Dr Vijay Oza, president, Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), NMC, stated that it has received grievances from PG students (resident doctors) stating they are under stress due to long working hours, no weekly offs, non-sanctioning of leaves during emergency among others.

This issue has been flagged in the print media and also raised in Parliament, the letter said.

The commission has further asked these colleges to submit action-taken reports on the issue as well as the practice they follow with special mention of cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman’s decency.

The PGMEB, in a meeting on June 28 had discussed the grievances and decided that all medical colleges should take care of the mental health and well-being of the PG students by ensuring they get adequate rest, weekly offs, and counselling if necessary. The institutions should arrange yoga sessions on a regular basis, sanction leaves when required and respect the dignity of the students by providing a positive and conducive working environment, the board decided.

“A committee may be constituted to look into the complaints and grievances received, including those from anonymous sources,” Oza said.

The letter further stated “A healthy and stress-free resident doctor is critical not only for his her own well-being but also for the well-being of the patients he or she treats. All medical colleges and institutes are therefore requested to take necessary steps for taking care of the mental health and well-being of the PG medical students studying or working with them.”

With inputs from PTI.

