Tajurba launches new programme in business training and support

Business consulting firm Tajurba has launched a new programme aimed at helping young entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The programme is designed to provide support and resources to startups and small businesses, enabling them to overcome common challenges and achieve their growth goals, an official release said.

As part of the programme, Tajurba will offer a range of services, including business consulting, marketing support, financial planning, and access to funding. The company’s team of experts will work closely with entrepreneurs to identify their unique needs and develop customised strategies for success, the release added.

“This new programme is designed to empower young entrepreneurs and help them take their businesses to the next level,” Suresh Mansharamani, founder, Tajurba, said.

To support the launch of the programme, Tajurba has organised a training programme, focused on providing training and information related to successful launching of IPO’s and the necessary resources required for the same. These programmes offer valuable insights from industry experts and successful entrepreneurs, providing a wealth of knowledge and practical advice for those looking to take their businesses public. “We understand that launching an IPO can be a complex process, and we want to ensure that young entrepreneurs have access to the right resources and information,” Abhay Thakur, head, Bombay Stock Exchange, said.

