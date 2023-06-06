TAG partners with Army Public School, Bengaluru to open Microsoft Technology Center, Cyber Academe

Ed-tech solution provider, Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) and The Army Public School, Bengaluru, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a state-of-the-art Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) along with Cyber Academe – Hybrid Learning Studio at the premises of The Army Public School, Kamraj Road, Bengaluru. This collaboration aims to revolutionise education and empower students with cutting-edge technology and digital skills, an official release said.

As per the release, the Cyber Academe will help implement hybrid learning through a state-of-the-art facility that combines in-classroom and remote learning with digital engagement. It will also enhance and accelerate learning by providing student-centered approaches to meet diverse learners’ needs.

The MTC and Cyber Academe will serve as a hub of innovation, providing students and faculty of every school in India with access to the latest tools and resources needed to excel in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, driving towards the Knowledge Age, the release added.

“Our collaboration with The Army Public School, Bengaluru and its parent body AWES (Army Welfare Education Society) to establish Cyber Academe and Tech Bar will help in the successful compliance of NEP 2020 and hybrid learning. These initiatives will lead towards an immersive and inclusive learning environment that harnesses the power of technology to unlock students’ potential and prepare them for a future driven by innovation,” Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant Garde (TAG), said.

Under the MOU, Tech Avant-Garde will design, equip, and operate the MTC and Cyber Academe by bringing in today’s technology, with the help of Microsoft. The center will have a dedicated Tech Bar, featuring technologies such as Metaverse, mixed reality, augmented reality, HoloLens, Immersive learning, AI, robotics, experiential learning and adaptive learning. This environment will enhance the students’ ability to learn by using technology, which will foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, the release said.

The Cyber Academe will offer a comprehensive range of educational training sessions for students and faculty. Through these initiatives, participants will gain valuable experience in utilising technologies such as Azure, Office 365, Chat GPT, Analytical tools, STEM and STEAM learning and other development tools.

The Cyber Academe will help implement Digital Education for students from KG to grade 12th, and Digital Literacy Programme for grades 10 and 12 and Skill Development Programme for classes eight to 12. This will equip students with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the digital economy and prepare them for the challenges in the modern-day job market.

