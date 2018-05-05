Sydney-based UNSW announces 61 scholarships for Indian students

Australia is fast emerging as the preferred higher education destination with the job market in the country set to grow at 7.8 per cent for the next five years. (Reuters)

Sydney-based University of New South Wales (UNSW) has instituted 61 scholarships to attract “bright” Indian minds and provide them financial assistance for studying in the Australian varsity. The scholarships for the forthcoming July 2018 admissions exclusively for Indians are open to under graduate and post graduate students wishing to study at UNSW — ranked 26th in the world in employer reputation as per the QS university rankings 2017-18. These include one full tuition fee scholarship and 10 scholarships each worth (Australian) $10,000 per annum for tuition fees.

Also up for the grabs are 50 awards each worth $5,000 to cover tuition fee for one year that is open to post graduate students only. A statement from the university said as part of its India strategy, the UNSW, one of the best ranked universities in the world, has been focussing on its twin pillars – strong teaching and robust research – “to dramatically disrupt the manner in which higher education is delivered”.

Australia is fast emerging as the preferred higher education destination with the job market in the country set to grow at 7.8 per cent for the next five years. “We need to anticipate the future, especially when it is evolving at such a rapid pace. What you need is not an evolution of thinking but the revolution of thought, if we are to stay relevant. That is the biggest challenge that higher education needs to accommodate and adjust to,” said Amit Dasgupta, the India country director of UNSW.

The statement said that UNSW has been continuously looking for bright minds to deliver on the demands the future would place before the global community. And as such it has instituted the ‘Future of Change’ awards for students from India.

“The awards are aimed at attracting and supporting high-achieving Indian students to undertake under graduate or post graduate study at UNSW.” To win awards, candidates need to secure admission to the Semester-2 2018 and submit a two-minute digital video testimonial of how a scholarship at UNSW will help them achieve their aspirations. The last date for applications is May 30, 2018.