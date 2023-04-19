Swiss Education Group explores collaboration with Uttarakhand govt for youth training programmes.

During the delegation led by Claudio Raccnello, executive director, Swiss Education Group, a meeting was held with Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister, Uttarakhand, at his residence. The main topic of discussion was youth training programs related to the hospitality and tourism industry, according to an official statement. “Under the National Education Policy 2020, help should also be taken from the Swiss Education Group for better vocational courses for class 11th and 12th students in the state, a detailed plan should be made for better vocational education for the students. Attention should be paid to promote tourism as well as adventure activities in the state,” Dhami said.

The government of devbhoomi Uttarakhand expressed willingness to fully support any delegation from Switzerland interested in promoting tourism, education, and adventure activities in the state, according to the chief minister.

Racanello suggested that there is significant potential for collaboration in the area of spiritual activities in Switzerland. He proposed that if experts from Uttarakhand could work in spiritual activity centers in Switzerland, there would be many opportunities for collaboration. Racanello further stated that the state’s cooperation would be welcomed and every effort would be made to accommodate any requests, as per the statement.

With inputs from ANI.