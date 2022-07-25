SWAYAM January 2022 examination registration begins, date to be announced soon, says UGC

The University Grants Commission has announced the opening of the exam registration form for January 2022 semester courses offered by National Coordinators including Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), CEC, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM B), National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The registration form for the institutions is available on the SWAYAM platform at swayam. nta. Ac.in, noted the University Grant Commission (UGC) in an official public notice. According to the commission, exams are scheduled to be held for 348 courses on two days. It further added that each day two sessions of examinations will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. “The dates for the examination will be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency,” noted the official public notice of UGC.

Furthermore, according to the notice by University Grant Commission (UGC), online submission of application form has started from July 6, 2022, and will continue until August 5, 2022, upto 5.00 pm. The last date for successful transaction of fee is August 5, 2022, until 11.50 pm, noted the official notice. The fee payment can be done through credit or debit cards, net banking and UPI payment mode.

Furthermore, the correction of the particular applications, or the correction window on the website will be made available from August 7 to August 10, 2022. In addition, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested that interested candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for any further information.

“The proctored examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) – http://www.nta. ac.in at designated examination centres throughout the country,” the commission noted.

