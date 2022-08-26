SWAYAM admit card 2022: NTA releases hall tickets for January semester at swayam.nta.ac.in, exam from Aug 29

SWAYAM admit card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the admit cards for SWAYAM January Semester 2022. Candidates who registered themselves for SWAYAM 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of SWAYAM – swayam.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the apex agency has scheduled the exam on August 29 and 30, 2022 at 94 exam centres across India. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning shift – 9AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates can check their exam venue along with the date, time, name of the paper, mode of exam, instructions regarding hybrid papers etc. mentioned on their admit cards.

The link to download SWAYAM admit cards has been hosted on the official website – swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates have been advised to follow the easy step process given below to download SWAYAM admit card 2022.

How and where to download SWAYAM admit card 2022?

Go to the official website of SWAYAM – swayam.nta.nic.in.

Now, click on the notification link that reads ‘SWAYAM admit card 2022 download link’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the SWAYAM candidate’s login page.

Now, candidates are required to enter their email/application number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

SWAYAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download SWAYAM admit card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to download SWAYAM admit card 2022 online. No paper admit cards will be sent by post. Candidates should note that issuance of Admit Card shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the certification process.

Candidates have been advised to preserve a copy of SWAYAM admit card 2022 in good condition for future reference. Candidates have also been advised to cross check all the details given on the admit card. If any candidate found discrepancies while downloading their admit card or any error in the admit card, they may contact the NTA Helpline number 011-4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.