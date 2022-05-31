SVKM’s NMIMS CET 2022 for admissions in Engineering and Pharmacy programs open till June 2022

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), deemed-to-be university with has announced Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 for undergraduate program in Engineering and Pharmacy at Mumbai, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Shirpur campuses.

NMIMS-CET 2022 is the official entrance test for admissions in undergraduate and integrated degree programs offered by constituent schools of NMIMS at five campuses. NMIMS-CET will have five sections – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology, Logical Intelligence and Language Proficiency comprising 120 questions. Candidates applying to the pharmacy program will have to select either Mathematics or Biology as one of the sections during the application process. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can take a maximum two attempts and best of two scores will be considered for the selection process.

“What an engineering aspirant needs to look for in a university or institute is a robust forward looking curriculum and structure, choice and flexibility of learning, experienced and well qualified faculty, and an opportunity to pursue other interests. A diverse peer group and opportunities for further education abroad matter too. At the MPSTME, NMIMS University we offer all of these and much more,” Alka Mahajan, dean, SVKM’s Mukesh Patel School of technology management (MPSTME) said.

Moreover, MPSTME, NMIMS University thus offers programmes not only in these emerging areas but also in core engineering including Mechanical, Civil, Electronics and Telecommunication and Mechatronics with a lot of interdisciplinary focus and choice to the learners.

