Sustained attention paid to bring quality education to underprivileged, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has said that the administration is paying ‘sustained attention’ to bring quality education to the underprivileged section of the society who were long deprived of their rights. The remark was made during Sinha’s visit in Pulwama district to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 51 crore for the welfare of the tribal community.

The lieutenant governor inaugurated a Model Tribal Transit Residential School, girls’ hostel and 18 other projects for the community.

“Sustained attention is being paid to ensure that quality education is brought within reach of people who were long deprived of their rights. New hostels, smart classes and a record number of scholarships for tribal students will open doors of economic prosperity and all-round development,” Sinha said.

Sinha said today the prospects for the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir are bright as a number of schemes have been launched for its benefit.

“Never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today. Forest Rights Act, PM Van Dhan Yojna, healthcare, transport facility, hostels, tourist villages, skill development, every initiative has been aimed at ensuring progress of J-K in an equitable, fair and just manner,” he said.

According to Sinha, between 1976 and 2020, only 26 hostels were established for tribal students while 37 new hostels will be added by 2023. “In last 21 months, steps have been taken to ensure empowerment of all marginalised and weaker groups,” he said.

Sinha claimed that the rights of the weaker sections enshrined in the Constitution were denied for 70 years.

With inputs from PTI.