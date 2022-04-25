Suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities, Jharkhand govt tells schools

The Jharkhand School Education and Literacy department has issued a fresh Covid-19 guidelines for schools in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in some part of the states, asking schools to suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities.

According to the new guideline, the schools have been asked to conduct health checkups on a regular basis in coordination with nearest health centers. Additionally district administrations have been directed to ensure random Covid-19 test of students and teachers. Morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activity will remain suspended in schools, an official release said.

The School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma in a letter to all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district superintendents of education, has asked them to follow Covid-19 guidelines in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease.

“An increase in the infection rate of Covid-19 is being seen in many states of the country for the past 15 days, which is worrying. At such a time, it is imperative to ensure all necessary initiatives at the priority level to prevent the infection of COVID-19 in the state-run schools,” Sharma said. The schools have been asked to sanitise school premises, classrooms, laboratories, library and others with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution before beginning of educational activities and complete sanitisation of the institution every 15 days.

Further, the protocol of mask and social distancing must be followed. Double doses of Covid-19 vaccine must be ensured for all teaching and non-teaching staff. Arrangements for vaccination of students in the age group of 12 and 18 years should be ensured in coordination with the health department.

According to the Health Department bulletin released on April 23, there are a total of 21 active Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand.

With inputs from PTI.

