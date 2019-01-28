Sushma Swaraj all praise for IITs, IIMs and NITs, says India home to best institutions

Swaraj named the IITs, IIMs and NITs as the best varsities in the country.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that India has emerged as the global educational hub and is home to some of the best institutions in the world. She was addressing a gathering at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations’s (ICCR) alumni award when she said that for our Indian culture and civilization, the quest for knowledge has always been fundamental. Swaraj named the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as the best varsities in the country which are offering students niche courses in solar energy, biotechnology and textile management among various others.

While talking about the number of foreign students who are pursuing education in the country, Swaraj said that about 6,000 foreign students are studying in the country under various scholarships of ICCR and the number is increasing with every passing year. She added that education in India through scholarships of ICCR is a ‘humble contribution’ of the country for capacity building in other countries.

The External Affairs minister went on to talk about the ‘quest for knowledge’ in the country and said that with institutes like Panchsheela, Nalanda and Vikramashila, the country has had a well-developed focussed system of education. She added that they have “formed the foundation of many such institutions in modern India.”

At the Indian Council for Cultural Relations’s (ICCR) alumni award, MEA Sushma Swaraj today conferred alumni award to Ajmal Hameed Abdulrahimzai, Deputy Minister for Administration and Finance in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Afghanistan; Kaba Urgessa Dinssa, State Minister of Ministry of Agriculture and Live Stock Resources in Ethiopia; Lyonpo Damcho Dorji, former Foreign Minister of Bhutan; and Constantino C Hermanns Xavier from Portugal.