Sushant University Gurugram partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide paid international internships

Sushant University, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas, an ed-tech company, for international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, UAE, Germany and US.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE aims to help students of the university during the application process, help them with paperwork and timely submission of documents and offer career counselling.

Present in the event were Rakesh Ranjan, vice chancellor, Sushant University, Sanjeev Sharma, registrar, Garima Parkash, professor and dean, Kulmohan Singh, training and placement coordinator, Sunil Kumar Arora, assistant and Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas, among others.

Edu Brain Overseas claims to provide paid international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand.

