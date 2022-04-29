Survey reveals schools should start offering online classes if district Covid-19 TPR cases crosses 5%, says 63% parents

Almost 63% parents say schools should make online classes available if Covid-19 positivity rate in a district crosses 5% so that learning is not disrupted for impacted students, according to a survey conducted by online platform Local Circles.

“Twenty-seven per cent of surveyed parents stated once the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in a district crosses 2% , online classes should be started. While 63% parents said if district TPR crosses 5%, schools should make online classes also available so that learning is not disrupted for impacted students,” the survey stated.

Among 23,500 responses from citizens across 314 districts of India, 62% of the respondents were men and 38% were women. Forty-four percent of the parents surveyed were from metros or tier 1 districts, 34 per cent from tier 2 districts and 22% from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

“Only 34% of parents surveyed were in favour of running full schedule physical classes. Another 34% suggested shorter duration of school with no indoor lunch and snack break. Twenty-nine percent parents were very clear that physical classes should be shut if district TPR is above 5% per cent.

“However, there are many schools across the country where the online education facility does not exist. In those cases, moving to shorter duration schools might be the best option till a point when test positivity rate rises substantially,” the survey added.

“On the basis of inputs from scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and paediatricians, data from the risk of re-infection and learnings from long Covid-19 in children around the world, a conservative approach is warranted in regard to continuing schools when cases start to increase and positivity rates rise. School administrations and district magistrates must keep a close watch on the test positivity rates and daily case-loads so corrective actions can be taken,” the survey report added.

With inputs from PTI.

