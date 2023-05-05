Survey: 86% parents willing to send children to govt schools if quality education is assured

Around 82% of parents in India whose children go to private or international schools feel positive about sending their children to Government schools if it assures superior facilities and quality education, a survey report by Axis My India revealed.

The India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) May report states that of those surveyed, 51% said that their children go to Government schools while 57% said they go to Private schools. In rural India 56% kids go to Government schools while 57% of urban India goes to Private schools. Only 1% said their children go to International schools, the report said.

The survey further reveals insights on consumer investment plans for the new financial year, perceptions on education infrastructure in India, and their interaction with new AI tools like ChatGPT.

“Our survey shows there is an obvious contrast in education infrastructure preferences between urban and rural areas, with overall a positive attitude towards government schools if they provide superior facilities and quality education. The report also highlights the increasing importance of AI tools like ChatGPT in the workplace, with a majority of young adults viewing it as an advantage to their work. These insights provide valuable information for businesses, policymakers, and educators to better understand and meet the evolving needs of consumers,” Pradeep Gupta, chairman, MD, Axis My India, said.

The survey was carried out through Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10,206 people across 35 states and UTs. 64% belonged to rural India, while 36% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 26% belong to the Northern parts while 25% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 29% and 19% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 64% of the respondents were male, while 36% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 32% reflect the age group 36 to 50 and 29% reflect the age group of 26 to 35.

