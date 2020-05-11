Surge in global online education

Within companies, there is a rise in enrolments in courses related to telecommuting (21,598% rise) and virtual teams (1,523%), and decision making (277%), self-discipline (237%), stress management (235%).
A new report says that online learning has surged as people look for ways to be productive while at home. “There is strong global growth in top-ranking professional skills such as neural networks (61% increase), communication skills (131%) and growth mindset (206%). Topics like pilates (402% increase), technical drawing (920%) and ukulele (292%) have surged as well,” notes the report ‘Online Education Steps Up: What the World is Learning (from Home)’ by Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning & teaching online.
It adds that people in the US are gravitating towards Adobe Illustrator (326% increase), the Spanish are taking piano (466%) and focused on investing (262%), Indians are learning business fundamentals (281%) and communication skills (606%), and Italians are taking courses on guitar (431%), copywriting (418%).
On the state of online teaching, categories with the highest surge in new courses include office productivity (159% rise), health and fitness (84%), IT & software (77%) and personal development (61%).
