Surge in fresher job postings, management dominates field, Delhi-NCR leads in recruitment; Internshala's report reveals.

The career-tech platform, Internshala, has released its Hiring Trends Report 2023, providing insights into the fresher job market. March witnessed the highest number of fresher job postings, experiencing a significant surge of 395% compared to the base month of June 2022, according to the report. The report highlights that the months of April and May also recorded strong demand for freshers, with 377% and 360%, respectively. Moreover, the months of November, December, and January exhibited substantial growth, with December and January reaching their peak at 304% and 325%, respectively. The year concluded with a high number of fresher job postings in February, with a significant increase of 360% compared to June, the report revealed.

The report brought forward the top fields in which recruiters hired freshers in the past year, where Management emerged as the leading field for fresher hiring, accounting for 58% of all job opportunities. Engineering closely followed at 15%, while the field of Media at 12%, Design at 5%, Commerce at 3%, Science at 1%, and the remaining others at 6% collectively constituted the remaining share of the job market, as per the report.

The average CTC offered to freshers hired in the past year stood at Rs 4 lakh per annum. Whereas the maximum package offered to the students reached up to Rs 55 lakh per annum. The report also presented that females secured a better placement percentage of 52% as compared to males, who accounted for 48%.

“The rise we have observed in the fresher hiring from June 2022 to the summer months of March, April, and May 2023 is tremendously promising. It underlines the fact that recruiters are recognising the potential of fresher hiring and the value they could bring to their organisations with their fresh ideas and perspective. They understand the value of recognising the talent early and honing them for better and bigger roles in their organisation and hence are actively including fresher hiring as an immense part of their hiring strategies,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

Delhi-NCR stood out as the central hub for fresh graduate recruitment nationwide, accounting for 39% of all job openings. Mumbai secured the second spot with 22%, trailed by Bangalore (14%), Hyderabad (6%), Pune (6%), Chennai (4%), and other cities (9%). 18% of entry-level positions offered in the previous year were remote, enabling candidates to pursue opportunities from the comfort of their homes. Nevertheless, the majority of fresher jobs (82%) still necessitated candidates to work from the office, emphasising the significance of collaborative work environments and hands-on learning, the report mentioned.