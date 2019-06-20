Surat wonder girl clears every entrance exam in India; here’s what the 18-year-old finally chose

Stuti Khandwala has cleared almost every competitive exam in the country, including AIIMS MBBS tests, NEET, JIPMER and JEE (Main). And the 18-year-old's extraordinary feats do not stop there. The teenage girl has also cleared Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which is one of the top engineering institutes and will now be doing a research programme in bio-engineering at MIT where she has reportedly been offered a 90 percent scholarship for it too, the Times of India has reported. In NEET 2019, Khandwala secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 71 and achieved AIR of 10 in the AIIMS MBBS test, which is often seen as to be one of the most difficult competitive exams for admission to the premier medical colleges in India. The prodigy stood 27th in JIPMER entrance test and scored 1086 rank in the JEE Mains. READ ALSO |\u00a0IIT Kharagpur to launch undergraduate research programme from upcoming Autumn semester After her hard work paid off, Stuti was spoilt for choices and could have picked any of the engineering and medical colleges in the country. However, the prodigy, who hails from Surat, consulted her counsellors and teachers and ultimately decided to enrol at MIT in the United States for her interest in both the fields. Khandwala had attended the Allen Career Institute's classroom programme in Rajasthan\u2019s famous educational hub Kota. She also performed well in her board exams - scoring an impressive 98.8 percent in the CBSE Class 12 examination to emerge as the Rajasthan science stream topper. It is to be noted that while Khandwala is clearly a prodigy, she chose to study in Kota which has been a hub for the students who have their sights set on medical or engineering entrance exams. So much so that it even found its way in Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s speech as he welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who has been two-time MP from Rajasthan's Kota. Modi lauded Birla's time in his constituency Kota and said that it is now the \u2018Kashi of education\u2019. \u201cHe represents Kota, a place that is mini-India, land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for years,\u201d Modi said, speaking of Birla.