Suraasa raises $1.2 million in seed round

Skill-tech startup Suraasa has raised $1.2 million in its seed round from notable investors. The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures and saw participation from NB Ventures from the UAE, SuperMorpheus from Singapore, Vinners and SucSEED Innovation from India.

Other popular names who participated in the seed round were Manan Khurma, founder, CEO, Cuemath; Kunal Shah, founder, Cred; Kiran Karunakaran, partner, Bain and Co; Anuj Saraiwala partner, Elluminate Ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Mittal, co-founder, COO, Inflection Point Ventures said, “Suraasa is working tirelessly to change the way people perceive teaching as a career. The team is all about solving the large problem of ensuring every 21st-century child gets mentored by a competent and motivated teacher. The solution they have not only aligns with the changes being envisioned by the National Education Policy in India but also fills the huge demand-supply gap for teachers internationally, including the US and other western markets.”

Sharing his thoughts, Rishabh Khanna, founder, CEO, Suraasa said, “A report from the United Nations and World Bank shows a rising global shortage for skilled teachers which will reach almost 78 million teachers by 2030. This clearly shows a huge requirement of teachers and educators worldwide with no instant solution to this problem. Suraasa, the global teacher skilling and career management platform, will be a large contributor to solving the skilled teacher shortage by bringing together advanced technology, international mentors, and the best global teaching curriculum.”

Suraasa aims to bring teaching into mainstream career choices by successfully developing skilled new educators and enabling existing teachers to achieve their personal and professional goals. It has been founded by Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna, CTO, and Sahil Makker, chief strategy officer.

