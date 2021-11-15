Supreme Court to hear CBSE-ICSE Student’s plea seeking Hybrid Option on Nov 18–details here

CBSE term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and as for ICSE (class 10), exams will begin on November 22.

The Supreme Court of India will now be hearing the plea by CBSE and CISCE students seeking an option for online mode along with the center-based offline exams on November 18, 2021. The plea was scheduled to be heard today. According to the petition filed by six petitioners, exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode–which is both online and offline.

“Exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event,” the plea read.

The plea also added that the continuous exposure of students through offline exam mode will significantly increase the risk of covid infection and it is also a violation of Right to Health. “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health.” For online exams however, the plea added that it will facilitate social distancing, and reduce strain on logistical constraints.