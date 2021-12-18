Supreme Court allows Karnataka to complete admission for engineering, other courses latest by December 31

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday informed that in view of the apex court’s order, another ‘Casual vacancy Round’ of counseling of vacant seats will be held after allotment of seats for medical course.

The Supreme Court revoking its own order has now allowed the admission of students to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other cases in Karnataka. As per the current order the seat allotment for engineering courses needs to be completed before December 31. The SC took the decision after the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) submitted a plea before court to allow admission till December 31. The court had earlier ordered the completion of the admission process for vocational courses before July 31 every year. The Supreme Court in its hearing then accorded the plea made by KEA.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday informed that in view of the apex court’s order, another ‘Casual vacancy Round’ of counseling of vacant seats for architecture, engineering, veterinary, agricultural science , pharmacy will be held after allotment of seats for medical course. In previous years allotment of seats for both medical and engineering courses were conducted simultaneously but this year due to controversy related to income limit of economically backward classes and subsequent protests over reserved category seats, the court has ordered. Stay on admission for medical courses until the clearance of the case.

The Education Minister further informed that another plea to allow simultaneous seat allotment for engineering and medical courses will be made after consultation with all India Council for Technical Education and the Medical Council of India. The state-level entrance exam was conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021 and the results for KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment was made On November 28. The results for the entrance exam were declared on September 20 and the KCET seat allotment list was released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. KCET is conducted for admissions to B.Tech, B.Pharma, B.V.Sc, AH, Pharm.D, and other professional courses.