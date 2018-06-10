Super 30 rocks again! 26 of Anand Kumar’s ‘Special’ 30 crack IIT-JEE Advanced 2018

IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 result: Twenty-six students out of 30 from celebrated Super 30 institute in Patna have cleared the Indian Institute of Technology -Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), whose results were declared on Sunday.(Facebook/Anand Kumar)

IIT-JEE Advanced 2018 result: Twenty-six students out of 30 from celebrated Super 30 institute in Patna have cleared the Indian Institute of Technology -Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), whose results were declared on Sunday. “This time again, the Super 30 students have proved that hard work never goes in vain, with 26 of the 30 students cracking the highly competitive exam”, wrote mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the institute, in a Facebook post. Super 30 is a non-profit coaching centre for the underprivileged students to help them enter the IITs. The institute even provides food and accommodation to the children. Anand Kumar set up the institute in 2002.

Anand wrote on Facebook, “The JEE advance results for admission to IIT today has once again proved that when honest effort and hard labour combine, success is always at your doorsteps.” Anand also informed that one of his students had earlier qualified for National Defence Academy (NDA), while another one qualified for NEET. Surprisingly, in the 16 years history of Super 30, 422 students out of 480 have cracked the IIT-JEE exam, while maintaining a 100 per cent track record in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2017.

According to Hindustan Times, Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Prashant Das are among the 26 children who have cleared the test and belong from very humble backgrounds. Parents of the students, who have cleared the exam, earn their living on a day-to-day basis as a salesman or a peon.

However, none of the students has featured among the top rank holders in JEE Advanced 2018. But, Anand is not worried as he feels it is an achievement for the students to crack such a premier exam after coming from difficult backgrounds. Further, he insists that he is not in a race.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, a biographical film based on Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30 is in the making. The film is expected to the hit screens by January, 2019.