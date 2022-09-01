Super 30: Anand Kumar plans to expand his initiative pan India with 100 students from next year

Super 30: Mathematician and founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar has decided to expand his initiative across India. Until now, the ‘Super 30’ institute enrolls 30 meritorious talents from among economically backward sections of society and shapes them for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

This program is only for the talented and unprivileged students of Bihar. Now, Anand Kumar has decided to increase the number of students from 30 to 100 students across India.

In a statement, Anand Kumar said that he has decided to expand the number of students because of the rising demand for Super 30. From the next year, not only students of Bihar but also students across India will be able to enroll themselves for Super 30. The procedure for enrolment will remain the same, the selection process will be done through a written test.

He added that education is the only way to find solutions to every problem in the world. Super30 plans to increase the number of students in Bihar to 100 from 30. The sessions will be online after taking lessons from the pandemic days when classes were for a couple of the year.

He further added that Super30 will work toward women. We groom students from the underprivileged sections of the society for IIT with a striking success rate stressed on educating girls as that helps in empowering them and changing the perception of others towards women.

In 2019, Hritik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar in the movie ‘Super30’ based on his life which focuses on how he works his way through challenges towards success before running the super 30 programs for IIT aspirants in Patna. The movie earned around INR 208.93 crores at the box office.

Commenting on the movie, the mathematician said, Super30 was only a movie about Anand Kumar, but about all those teachers who put their all effort into the bright future of students. After watching this movie, every child from a poor background is to be inspired for hard work because everything is possible with it, and schools with better infrastructure and ACs do not matter much.

He made this announcement at an interactive session held with Vasvi Bharat Ram which was organized by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).