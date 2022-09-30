Sunstone partners with TCS iON to provide industry-oriented education to one lakh students

Higher education startup, Sunstone has partnered with TCS iON, a business unit of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, to provide industry–oriented education to one lakh students. According to the official statement, through TCS iON’s digital learning courses, more than one lakh students will be imparted industry-relevant education that will comprise of courses which are tailor made to suit the current job market. Additionally, students will be provided with more internship opportunities and mentorship from leaders within the tech community.

The statement said the offered digital learning services are part of TCS iON – Industry Honour Programme (IHP) which has been crafted to help higher education institutions through the changing and dynamic nature of skill demands. Sunstone and TCS iON have come together through this partnership with the aim to disrupt conventional delivery of Higher-Education for technical courses through immersive learning.

“Today’s industry demands are ever evolving and one needs an ‘always on’ approach to stay relevant. While at Sunstone, we have successfully created the most conducive learning environment for maximizing opportunities and enhancing employability, our zeal to constantly transform and offer industry relevant solutions for technical courses has prompted us to enter into this collaboration,” Piyush Nangru, co-founder, COO, Sunstone, said.

Further the statement mentioned, the partnership aims to deliver learning though Digital Learning Resources and Digital Lectures. Learners will further have access to over 20 industry 4.0 courses such as Design Thinking, Robotics, IoT Applications, among others. Students who successfully clear the summative assessment and meet eligibility criteria will receive a certificate of achievement from TCS iON, the statement noted.

As per the statements, students would be eligible to apply for remote internships provided by TCS iON so that they can gain hands-on experience and build applied skills to improve employability. These internships will give students the opportunity to apply their learnings in near real life and attain necessary industry experience.

Students will also get the opportunity to access job offers from more than 700 companies pan-India through TCS iON job portal after the successful qualification of National Qualifier Test (NQT) – Cognitive and Subject tests conducted by TCS iON. They will further be eligible to give TCS Digital exam to get first access to job openings within the TCS group.

