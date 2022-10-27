Sunstone partners with NSDC to provide upskilling courses

Ed-tech company, Sunstone has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for a period of seven years to provide industry-recognized and desired skill training to students across its training hubs. According to an official statement, the association is set to benefit over 25,000 students across India.

The statement said Sunstone aims to leverage the partnership with NSDC to develop and deliver industry-oriented courses. As an NSDC Skill Partner, Sunstone will provide training to students for the required industry-oriented courses. Further, students will get the benefit of increased placement opportunities through industry-recognized certifications and immersive training for sector-specific job roles, the statement added.

“The partnership with NSDC is aligned with our vision of enabling students with requisite skilling opportunities. The industry-academia gap is prevalent in Indian education system and Sunstone aims to bridge this through our innovative solutions. We have successfully managed to reach into smaller cities and towns through our collaborations with educational institutions and we aim to continue this journey,” Piyush Nangru, co-founder, COO, Sunstone said.

Furthermore, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, officiating CEO, NSDC, said, it is imperative to strengthen the bridge between academia and the industry. Therefore, the partnership with Sunstone is an integral step in providing access to students to formal education and to take up industry-relevant courses. “Industry-oriented teaching and learning strategies will enable India‘s youth by building their competitiveness and making them future-ready. By combining NSDC’s experience and Sunstone’s expertise and expanded reach, the demand of the industry for skilled professionals will be efficiently fulfilled,” he said.

The statement mentioned students will receive AICTE and NSDC recognized certificates with Sunstone as the Skill Partner. The training and certificate aims to make students stand out with skills that only an experienced professional can possess, making them “experienced freshers” as they graduate, the statement said.

The five industry-oriented courses that will be offered under the partnership include Credit Processing Officer (BFSI), Transactional F&A (IT and ITes), Human Resource Mgmt. (Mgmt. and Entrepreneurship, and Professional), Digital Marketing Manager (Media and Entertainment) and Business/Multichannel Retailer (Retail).

