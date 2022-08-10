Sunstone launches the Career Coach, a career counselling centre on wheels

Higher education service provider, Sunstone, has rolled out the Career Coach, a career counselling centre on wheels with the aim to help undergraduate aspirants in choosing the right career opportunities and providing them with an immersive experience of Sunstone’s offerings.

According to the official statement, the Career Coach will start its journey from the Entrepreneurship and Management Process International (EMPI) Business school, New Delhi, and will travel a distance of around 4000 kms covering three prominent states and 21 cities within a period of 60 days.

The statement further added that Sunstone will offer scholarships worth Rs. 10 crore and gifts worth Rs. 15 lakhs to participants through this service. The company will provide an opportunity to a selected few students to become the face of their next online campaign. Further, Sunstone will roll out its #ExperiencedFresher campaign to showcase the benefits of its industry-oriented education, a campaign that claims to display how enabling students with a deep industry connection can drastically change their future.

“The career coach is aimed at providing a one-stop solution to student’s higher education needs. We have curated a tech-enabled immersive experience for them by using Virtual Reality and scientifically designed tests for the students to make an informed choice. At the same time, we are offering them a host of college options for their higher education. Our vision is to make higher education accessible and accountable and Sunstone Career Coach is a step in this direction,” Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, Sunstone said.

Furthermore, as a part of its ‘Career Check’ interactive test, Sunstone will to provide career plans for multiple career trajectories based on different career domains which includes both tech and non-tech. As per the statement, counsellors will provide students with a snapshot of career options with respect to their aspirations and also recommend which programme to choose in order to accomplish the same.

