Sunstone introduces experiential MBA programme

Ed-tech startup Sunstone has launched Sunstone Select- an innovative and experiential MBA programme at Sharda University. The Sunstone Select MBA programme is designed to disrupt traditional classroom learning by imbibing a ‘field-first’ approach and dual specialisation to students with the option to choose from six new-age specialisations, an official release said.

The six specializations include Marketing and MarkTech, Finance and Fintech, People and Organisation, Product Innovation and Management, Business Analytics and Insights and Logistics and Supply Chain. “We have launched Sunstone Select at Sharda University to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge and provide students with the chance to apply their learning beyond the four walls of a classroom,” Piyush Nangru, co-founder, COO, Sunstone, said.

With the aim to provide a holistic approach to education, this programme has a mix of Outdoor immersion, Student-Led Immersion and Industry Immersion programmes. The outdoor immersion programs are tailored towards broadening students’ perspective, enhancing awareness around India’s socio-economic landscape and exchanging meaningful conversations with the leaders and CXOs.

This program encourages students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, leadership skills, and helps them in building a strong network of business professionals. Through student-led immersion programmes like Brand Building, Venture Initiation, Social Innovation, the students are prepared to be leaders of tomorrow. The programme also offers Rs 10 crore Seed Fund for student-led start-ups.

The key factor of this programme is the focus on immersion programmes that will enable students to work with industry leaders on live projects for a real-world business experience. Additionally, with over eight months of internships, and a unique CXO mentorship programme, students will be able to apply their classroom learning in a professional setting. Students also get to fast-track their journey from classroom to boardroom with networking, events and meetups.

