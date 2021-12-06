Sunstone Eduversity to double its 2021 growth

During the pandemic alone, Sunstone Eduversity said it launched 20 new campuses and successfully shaped the careers of more than 250 students from its MBA batch of 2019-21.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, while the education industry is raging with the edtech boom, the predominantly ‘offline’ education start-up Sunstone Eduversity has shown stellar growth. While Sunstone stood at eight campus partnerships till February 2021, it has gone on to add 16 new campuses in just six months, expanding its footprint to a total of 24 campuses as on October 2021.

During the pandemic alone, Sunstone Eduversity said it launched 20 new campuses and successfully shaped the careers of more than 250 students from its MBA batch of 2019-21. It also launched three new programmes (based on its pay-after-placement model) in addition to its MBA. These programmes are BBA, MCA and Online MBA.

Sunstone Eduversity recently raised $28 million, and said it will use this fresh capital to invest in cutting-edge learning and technology assets, building a network of colleges across cities and hiring across functions.

Going forward, Sunstone Eduversity envisages enrolling over 25,000 students across 35 cities by the end of 2022 with a plan to further grow beyond 50,000 students by expanding to 100-plus colleges by 2025.