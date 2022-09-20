Sunstone appoints Ankur Jain as co-founder, plans to expand into 100 cities￼

Ed-tech platform Sunstone has announced the appointment of Ankur Jain as its new co-founder. Earlier, he was appointed as the Chief Business OffIcer (CBO) at Sunstone in February 2021. Currently, the company claims to have three founders- Ashish Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, and Ankur Jain co-founder and CBO.

Furthermore, the firm aims to tap into 100 cities pan-India, and Jain would be spearheading further growth for the company and would be focusing on expanding Sunstone’s offering in tech programmes at an undergraduate level, an official statement said. He will be responsible for driving the management programmes within their network institutions.

In addition, Jain will be responsible for campus alliances, student acquisition and expand the college experience by bringing in new programmes for both postgraduate and the undergraduate students at Sunstone, it said. “Ankur has been at the forefront of 10x growth for the company and his unique vision has always brought something new to the table,” Munjal said.

“I look forward to achieving new heights for Sunstone by maintaining the quality of our network campuses, the partnerships we are getting into and by ensuring that all students who have put their trust in us are provided with what we promise, and create a future ready workforce,” Jain said.

Also Read: CuriousJr announces to launch coding in vernacular languages

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn